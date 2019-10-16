Injera, Ambaka back as Feeney names Shujaa, Morans squads

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba’s Collins Injera and William Ambaka of Kenya Harlequin are back in Kenya Shujaa side that will be captained by Andrew Amonde of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at this year’s Safari Sevens this weekend.

Injera and Ambaka make a return to Kenya Shujaa fold after staying out the whole of last season. They are among over 16 senior players who had boycotted training over slashed salaries and allowances.

Amonde, who is among the few players that ended the boycott to return to the team for the last four legs of the 2018/2019 World Rugby, gets his armband back.

OJEE IN THE MIX

The team also has Jacob Ojee (KCB), who captained the team last season, Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Michael Wanjala (Homeboyz) and Daniel Taabu (Mwamba).

Jeff Oluoch of Homeboyz will captain the Morans, who have in their ranks the likes of youngsters Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Geoffrey Okwach (KCB) and Herman Humwa (Quins).

Among those with experienced hands in Morans squad are Dan Sikuta (Kabras) and Vincent Onyala (KCB). Mwamba's Billy Odhiambo is among players left out.

Shujaa are in Pool “C” alongside Blue Bulls, Russia Academy and Zambia while Morans are in Pool “A” where they will meet South Africa, Uganda and Burundi.

Kenya head coach Paul Feeney, said he will be use the Safari Sevens to select his final squad for the opening leg of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Series in Dubai slated from December 5-7, this year.

Shujaa have been handed South Africa, England and Spain in Pool “D” in Dubai while Series defending champions Fiji have been pooled alongside France, Argentina and Invitational side Japan in Pool “A”. Japan were relegated last season after finishing 16th.

Pool “B” has USA, who finished second last season, Australia, Scotland and newly promoted Ireland. Ireland earned core side status after winning Hong Kong Sevens early this year.

In Pool C, New Zealand will face-off with Samoa, Canada and Wales.

SQUADS

Shujaa

Andrew Amonde (c), Bush Mwale , Willy Ambaka, Brian Wandera, Charles Omondi, Collins Injera, Mickey Wanjala, Daniel Taabu, Oscar Denis, Nelson Oyoo, Mike Okello, Jacob Ojee

Morans

Jeff Oluoch (c), Vincent Onyala, Alvin Otieno, Timothy Mmasi, Dan Sikuta, Monate Akwei, Herman Humwa, Ian Mabwa, Davis Nyaundi, Johnstone Olindi, Geoffrey Okwach, Joel Inzuga, Collins Shikoli

POOLS

Pool A: South Africa, Uganda, Kenya Morans, Burundi

Pool B: Samurai, Western Province (South Africa), Russia Narvskaya Zastava, Red Wailers (UK)

Pool C: Kenya Shujaa, Blue Bulls (South Africa), Russia Academy, Zambia

Pool D: Spain, Zimbabwe, Seventise (France), KCB

World Rugby Series-Dubai

Pool A: Fiji, France, Argentina, Japan

Pool B: USA, Australia, Scotland, Ireland

Pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Canada and Wales