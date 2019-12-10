Injured Kenya 7s centre to miss Cape Town leg

By AYUMBA AYODI

Nondescripts and Kenya Sevens centre Oscar “Odiero” Dennis will not take part in the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series starting Friday this week in Cape Town.

Dennis fractured his cheek bone during Kenya Sevens battle against South Africa in Dubai Sevens last week and has undergone surgery in Dubai.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) director of squads Ray Olendo disclosed that even though Kabras Sugar lock Dan Sikuta replaced Dennis for the subsequent matches in Dubai, one more player will join the team in Cape Town.

Olendo said Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) centre Geoffrey Okwach could travel to Cape Town bust hastened they were waiting for the final communication from head coach Paul Feeney.

Thirteen players made the Kenya Sevens squad for Dubai Sevens. “We don’t want to take chances knowing that the Series look quite competitive,” said Olendo.

Kenya face Samoa, Australia and Ireland in Pool “D” of the Cape Town Sevens. Shujaa finished 13th in Dubai after edging out Scotland 24-14. They had previously lost to South Africa (17-12), England (12-5) and Spain (22-19) in the Pool stage.

Olendo said they are satisfied with Kenya Sevens performance in Dubai and are looking forward to improved results in Cape Town. “We were just unlucky in Dubai with two decisions costing us against South Africa and England,” said Olendo.

Last year, Kenya finished 13th in Capet Town to collect three points. “There is a feeling that we should be able to beat Samoa and Australia after the show in Dubai but this is a tough group,” said Olendo.

“They finished fourth and fifth respectively while Ireland are the new boys and we don’t know their game plan. We only need to match Samoa and Australia at the breakdowns and we shall have a good day. The team that will work more will carry the day,” noted Olendo.

Kenya Sevens will start their campaign against Samoa at 5.59pm on Friday before playing Australia at 11.57am and Ireland at 5.47pm all on Saturday.