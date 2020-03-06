By AYUMBA AYODI

Kabras Sugar launch their Enterprise Cup defence against former winners Mwamba at the Bullring, Kakamega in one of the quarter-finals matches on Saturday.

Kabras head coach Henley du Plessis has made several changes ahead of the clash with Kulabu, bring in fly half Walter Okoth from an injury, loose forward Jeanson Misoga and lock Ben Onyango.

“I just want to give them some playtime I see how they will respond with Okoth having just recovered from an injury,” said Du Plessis who has rested forward William Diffu for the encounter.

Kabras Sugar ended their Kenya Cup regular season campaign last Saturday with a 15-3 win over hosts Blak Blad at Kenyatta University. The win guaranteed them of a top spot in the standings and a home advantage throughout the postseason.

Mwamba, who stormed into the Kenya Cup semi-finals playoffs last Saturday after crushing Nondies 55-22, have not beaten Kabras Sugar this season in Kenya Cup, losing 43-9 and 56-12 in both legs.

RESCIND DECISION

Mwamba had earlier on Friday withdrawn from the quarterfinals citing many injuries but rescinded the decision. “Further to our earlier communication, we wish to clarify that we will indeed take part in this Saturday's #EnterpriseCup tie against @RfcKabras,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

Mwamba had opted to recover and train ahead of their Kenya Cup semi-final playoff against Impala Saracens on March 14 with the winner getting to meet Kabras Sugar in the semi-finals. Homeboyz will take on Menengai Oilers in the other semi-final playoff duel with the winner facing titleholders KCB Rugby Club in the other semi-final.

Mamba head coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua said some of his key players like Edwin Machanje, Tony Owuor and Michael Agevi will miss the tie through injury. That gives room for Tony Omondi, Elvis Namusasi and Joel Inzuga, who have returned from injuries, to get some game time.

“We shall give it our best shot and perhaps claim our first win against Kabras,” said Wambua. Mwamba have never beaten Kabras in a competitive match.

Kabras claimed their maiden Enterprise Cup last year, beating Impala Saracens 39-7 in the final while Mwamba last won the trophy in 2013.

In the other Enterprise Cup quarterfinal matches, KCB Rugby Club meet Blak Blad at the Den, Ruaraka while the 2018 champion Homeboyz will host Nondescripts at the Jamhuri Park showground.

Impala Saracens take on Nakuru at the Impala Sports Club.

Meanwhile, defending champion Kabras Sugar II will also host Mwamba II in the subsidiary Mwamba Cup quarterfinal. Nakuru II welcome Impala Saracens II at the Nakuru Athletic Club while Strathmore Leos II take on Shamas Rugby Foundation.

Menengai Oilers II face on KCB II in Nakuru.

At the same time, the third round of the KRU Women’s 10s festival takes place on Sunday at the Impala Club. This leg coincides with the International Women’s Day which falls on the same day.

Circuit leaders Mwamba will be out to maintain their lead by making it three wins out of three, having won the opening two rounds at the Kenyatta University and KCB Sports Club.

ENTERPRISE CUP FIXTURES

Kabras Sugar v Mwamba (Bullring, Kakamega)

Homeboyz v Nondescript (Jamhuri Park)

Impala Saracens v Nakuru (Impala Sports Club)