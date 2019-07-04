Jacob Ojee wins StarTimes accolade

By NATION REPORTER

KCB winger Jacob Ojee is the StarTimes Sports Personality of the month of May.

Ojee was instrumental as the bankers bagged their third consecutive Kenya Cup crown by beating rivals Kabras 23-15 in the final played at the Kakamega showground.

He played a pivotal role scoring 18 points from a try, two conversions and three penalties and an excellent all round display by the bankers.

The Kenya Sevens winger edged out athlete Simon Cheprot, who helped another athlete get to the finish line in a show of sportsmanship at the Okepeke marathon, Ugandan Rugby star Phillip Wokorach for steering Kabras win the Enterprise cup final after beating Impala 37-7 and Everlyn Okinyi, who was the overall winner in the Wellness Fitness category at the Arnold Classic in South Africa.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony at the KCB grounds in Nairobi on Thursday, StarTimes Regional Director of Marketing Aldrine Nsubuga congratulated Ojee, noting that he becomes the first male rugby player to walk away with the award that has so far recognised nearly all sports disciplines apart from football.

“Congratulations are in order having been voted the standout player within your team and against other shortlisted athletes. StarTimes has since awarded almost all other sports disciplines apart from football and it is interesting to note that in rugby, you’re the first male player to win the monthly award," noted Nsubuga.

Ojee becomes the 23rd recipient of the award with notable winners including World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, World 5000 champion Helen Obiri, paralympian Vincent Mutai, Telkom hockey forward Jackline Mwangi, swimmer Maria Brunhelner, chess player Sasha Mongeli, Rally driver Manvir Baryan, boxer Judy Waguthi among others.

“I am delighted to receive this award, special thanks to Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and StarTimes for recognizing what we do on the field. At times its really tough and therefore this recognition goes a long way towards not only motivating me but equally challenging my teammates who could be future winners of the same award," noted Ojee upon receiving the award.