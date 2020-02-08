Cruising KCB, Kabras through to quarter-finals

By TITUS MAERO

Big guns Kabras Sugar and KCB powered into the Enterprise Cup quarter-finals as the tournament was marked by numerous walkovers on Saturday.

Kabras crushed Menengai Oilers 47-19 at the Bull Ring in Kakamega while KCB thrashed Strathmore Leos 27-3 at the Den, Ruaraka.

Mwamba, Nondescripts, Blak Blad and Top fry were awarded walkovers.

Kabras scored through Lawrence Buyachi, Alfred Orege, Brian Tanga, Brian Juma, Dukisa Ntabeni and Jones Kubu. Ntabeni and Kubu converted. Timothy Okwembah and Javan Ateh's replied for Menengai as Geoffrey Ominde converted.

Kabras dominated the first half. Nakuru-based referee Beryl Akinyi awarded the sugar millers a penalty which was slotted home by Ntabeni. Efforts by Menengai’s speedy attackers Emmanuel Odera, Brian Ndirangu and Nickson Ochieng to penetrate Kabra's defence were met by impenetrable wall marshalled by Eugene Sifuna.

Buyachi landed over for Kabras as Ntapeni drilled over the conversion. Menengai’s Rodgers Audi beat Joseph Odero to the ball, but he was superbly tackled by Brian Juma with the try box beckoning.

Orege was on the mark when he stepped outside Vincent Mwikali to touch down for Kabras. Referee Akinyi sent Fijian import Kubu to the sin bin for an illegal tackle on Beldad Ogeta that drew a penalty try.

Relentless raids saw Kabras cross over three times in succession via Orenge, Tanga and Ntabeni.