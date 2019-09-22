KCB at 30 still hungry for more titles

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Rugby Club have declared war on their rivals ahead of the 15s season starting with the Impala Floodlit tournament on September 28 at the Impala Sports Club.

KCB have been handed Kenyatta University’s side Blak Blad in the quarter-final of Impala Floodlit that starts on September 28.

“We are not only going to stage a fierce defence of the Impala Floodlit title but also retain Kenya Cup and the National Sevens Series for two more years before we can think about what to do next,” said KCB chairman Xavier Makuba.

Makuba, who was speaking during KCB Rugby Club 30th anniversary celebrations on Friday night at Nairobi Safari Club, said the plans to dominate rugby competitions are part of their five-year strategy.

“It’s no secret and after a deserving break, we can now focus on defending Impala Floodlit as we look forward to a good 2019/20 season,” said Makuba, who took time to rally his charges. “It’s no secret that we know how to do it and we are going for it.”

KCB will be eyeing a third consecutive Impala Floodlit title having beaten hosts Impala Saracens 18-17 and 20-18 to lift the 2017 and 2018 titles respectively.

The winner between KCB and Blak Blad will either face Nondescripts, who have won the diadem thrice, or Homeboyz in the semi-final.

Seven times champions Impala Saracens will open their quest against Menengai Oilers where they hope to recapture the title they won last in 2016. The winner will meet either Kenya Harlequin or Nakuru who will battle in the other quarter-final duel.

The winners in the clubs event will pocket Sh200,000 with the losing finalist will take home Sh80,000.

The University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine launch their Varsity title defence against Daystar while United States International University will take on Impala Swaras all in the quarter-finals.

Kenya College of Accountancy-University meet Catholic University with Strathmore coming up against Technical University of Kenya in the other Varsity quarter-finals. The Varsity winners will go home Sh60,000 richer.

Schools defending champions Ofafa Jericho have been given a bye to the semi-finals of the Schools Championship. They will face the winner between Lenana School and St Mary’s School. Alliance take on Muhuri Muchiri while Nairobi School meet Sunshine all in the other quarter-final clash.

FIXTURE

Impala Floodlit (Quarter-finals on September 28 at Impala Sports Club)

Club Category

KCB v Blak Blad

Nondies v Homeboyz

Impala v Menengai Oilers

Harlequins v Nakuru

Varsity Category

Mean Machine v Daystar

Impala Swara v USIU

KCA v Catholic Monks

TUK v Strathmore Leos

School Category

Ofafa Jericho (Bye to the next round)

Alliance v Muhuri Muchiri

Lenana v St.Mary’s