KCB clinch Kakamega Sevens title

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

By TITUS MAERO

More by this Author

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) are the inaugural Kakamega Sevens champions.

The bankers, who are also the Kenya Cup champions, edged out Homeboyz 21-12 in a thrilling final at the "Bull Ring" in Kakamega to win the opening leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series.

Kenyan Sevens players Vincent Onyala and Johnstone Olindi scored a try each with Isaac Njoroge also touching down before Levy Amunga converted all the tries to hand KCB victory.

Collins Shikoli and Brian Juma landed a try each but all was in vain for Homeboyz, who are the defending champions of the Series.

Homeboyz crushed Nakuru 20-0 to set up KCB, who edged out Mwamba 19-5 in the other semi-final.

Onyala landed a brace of tries while Njoroge managed a try before another new signing Johnstone Olindi converted twice to spur the bankers to victory and the final.

Joel Inzuga managed a try for Mwamba but all was in vain for the four-time Series winners.

Collins Shikoli’s try put Homeboyz ahead 5-0 at the break before Kenya Sevens player Mark Wandetto also landed to stretch the lead to 10-0.

In the Cup quarters, Homeboyz beat Nondies 15-5, Nakuru defeated Masinde Muliro University 22-12, and Mwamba edged out Impala Saracens 5-3 while KCB tamed Strathmore Leos 28-12.

“It’s was a hard battle for my charges since Homeboyz were a highly tactical side with Strathmore Leos and Mwamba also being hard nuts to crack,” said KCB coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja. “Our composure and discipline had to come in place and thanks to my players.”

Mwamba beat Nakuru 24-0 to finish third while Strathmore roared past Nondescripts 21-19 to triumph in the fifth place final.