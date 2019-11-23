KCB pip Homeboyz at the den

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Rugby deputy coach Dennis "Ironman" Mwanja reckons that his team is not invincible after they struggled to beat an exciting Homeboyz 27-24 in a Kenya Cup rugby league match at the Den, Ruaraka on Saturday.

KCB trailed Homeboyz 14-8 at the break and into second half before a controversial penalty try award by referee Constant Cap in the 55th minute gave them a 15-14 lead.

Then a brace of tries from winger Jacob Ojee in the 57th and 63rd minutes saw KCB pull away 27-14 after fly-half Shabaan Ahmed converted one.

Scrum-half Mohammed Omollo’s efforts of a penalty and a conversion of his own try with four minutes to go following a pulsating series of phases, failed to spur Homeboyz to victory. It was the Deejay’s first defeat of the season

Fullback Levy Amunga gave KCB the lead with a try before Homeboyz turned over the tables, with Kenya Sevens star winger Bush Mwale touching down a brace of tries.

Omollo converted them both as the Deejays led 14-8 at the break.

Advertisement

“It’s a good test especially in the scrum but we can’t say we are invincible,” said Mwanja, noting that the Homeboyz test is a wakeup call for them to look at themselves and ask honest questions.

“Homeboyz came with questions and they have showed that KCB can be beaten, hence we need to step up our play and not take things for granted.

“That any team can come to our backyard and beat us is quite possible,” explained Mwanja, adding that they took to a slow start with their slow pace in the rucks and unforced errors eating into their play.

“I am glad the substitutions we made proved the game changer, which is a sign of the good depth we have hence to reason to worry much,” said Mwanja.

KCB’s bonus point victory saw them stay unbeaten and in second place with 25 points as Kabras Sugar stayed at the top with an improved tally of 25 points after crushing visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 57-3 at Kakamega Showground.

Kabras lead KCB on superior goal difference with the duo the only sides yet to conceded defeat this season.

At the RFUEA grounds, Kenya Harlequin chalked their first win of the season beating Menengai Oilers 25-15 as Impala Saracens, Mwamba and Nakuru registered vital wins.

Impala humbled hosts Kisumu 41-5 at Mamboleo showground to scale one place to third with 20 points as they swapped places with Homeboyz, who now have 19 points.