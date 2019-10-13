KCB savour Floodlit success

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Cup champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) weathered Menengai Oilers' strong pack beating the Great Rift side 23-14 to retain the Impala Floodlit tournament title on Saturday night at Impala grounds.

But the final day of tournament was marred by referees boycott over payments and floodlights failure.

KCB only took the lead 5-4 at the break after Mike Kimwele scored a try at the hooter, cancelling one of Austin Sikutwa's three penalties.

The bankers would then change tact to be more direct in their play, scoring two tries through Shabaan Ahmed and Rocky Anguko. Shaldon Munoko slotted a penalty with Levy Amunga curling over a drop goal for KCB's third consecutive Impala Floodlit victory.

Timothy Okwemba's try for Oilers failed to halt the bankers' charge for their eighth Cup success.

"Oliers are good in defence and attack against opponents who are playing a structured game," said KCB deputy coach Dennis Mwanja.

"We looked predictable in first half hence we had to change our approach for a more direct game. That is why we started to get points in the second session."

DEFENSIVE MISTAKES

Mwanja said they are happy with the results, it being a preseason tournament.

"We are looking forward to a good season where we intend to defend Kenya Cup and recapture Enterprise Cup," said Mwanja, who noted that Oilers are a side to watch this season.

Oilers Coach Gibson Weru rued defensive mistakes that cost them.

"KCB have an organised pack that is full of experience hence you can't afford to play at your own half for long and fail to capitulate. They know what to do at critical moments," said Weru.

Homeboyz crushed Kenya Harlequin 30-5 in the playoff to finish third, while Impala Saracens claimed Plate after they beat Nondies 17-15 in a match that was poorly officiated after referees had boycotted.

At one time, Nondies walked out of the pitch protesting some calls and only accepted to continue playing after their chairman Auka Gecheo intervened.

Ofafa Jericho won Schools title after beating Muhuri Muchiri 27-0, with Strathmore Leos clinching Universities crown after beating University of Nairobi's Mean Machine 26-16.