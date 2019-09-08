By GEOFFREY ANENE

KCB ended the long wait for the National Sevens Circuit title in style after bagging their fourth out of the six legs of the 2019 edition sponsored by Stanbic Bank in Mombasa on Sunday.

The reigning Kenya Cup champions, who had last won the national title in 2014, defeated Impala Saracens 26-21 after coming from behind 14-0 in an explosive final at the Driftwood Sevens at Mombasa Sports Club.

Dennis Mwanja-coached KCB went into the final leg needing a semi-final finish at the Driftwood Sevens to beat the closest rival Mwamba, but were crowned winners on Saturday after the four-time former holders failed to reach the Cup quarterfinals.

KCB showed their intentions from the word go by lifting the opening leg in Kakamega. Although they faltered at the Kabeberi Sevens in Meru and Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru after winning Dala Sevens (Kisumu), KCB placed one hand on the crown after running out winners at the Christie Sevens in Nairobi over a week ago.

Mwanja’s charges, who had welcomed Kenya Sevens stars Vincent Onyala and Jacob Ojee as well as Isaac Njoroge for the final leg, were in their own class at Driftwood.

They started the first day by humiliating newcomers Administration Police 36-0, before adding to the casualty list Kenya Harlequin (31-0) and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (22-12) at the group stage.

Nothing was to stop KCB on the second day as they floored Menengai Oilers 24-5 in the Cup quarters, before seeing off 2018 national winners Homeboyz 19-7 in the semi-final.

In the final, KCB were made to sweat for the crown against Oscar Osir’s Impala, who led 14-0 courtesy of tries from Jeremy Griffins and Mark Kwemoi converted by Kwemoi.

Impala’s second try came after Johnstone Olindi was sin-binned. Converted tries from Shaban Ahmed and Vincent Onyala early in the second half brought scores at 14-14.

Levi Amunga’s converted try would put KCB ahead 21-14, but replied with the same dose through Alvin Marube before the final blow from Ahmed. KCB finished the season on 116 points.