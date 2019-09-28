KCB storm Impala Floodlit semis

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) touched down nine tries to blow away Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 53-15 and reach the Impala Floodlit semi-finals at Impala Sports Club on Saturday.

KCB, whose forwards did much of the damage, scoring the first five tries off pushover, will now meet Homeboyz, who also bundled out Nondescripts 23-14 at the same venue.

Second row Oliver Mang’eni and flanker Martin Owillah, who was making a comeback after almost one year out, claimed a brace each to push the bankers close to their seventh Impala Floodlit successes.

Hooker Nelson Nyandat, eighthman Rocky Anguko, winger Tony Onyango and substitutes Felix Wanjala and Manasse Oduor contributed a try apiece. Fly-half Stephen Osumba slotted over three conversions while fullback curled over two to seal the victory for KCB.

Archadeus Kwesa’s brace of tries after coast-to-coast sprint failed to rescue Blak Blad even as Lionel Ekesa made a conversion and a penalty.

“Our display was a bit rusty even though it’s a huge win. We are trying out a new structure and the match brought out strong and weak points,” said KCB forwards coach Dennis Mwanja, who was impressed by Anguko and Owillah’s return from injury. “Mang'eni and the evergreen Wanjala were also outstanding,” said Mwanja.

Advertisement

Homeboyz, who were leading 16-14, claimed a turnover in the dying minutes before Mark Wandetto was put through to land and send the Deejays to the semi-finals. But not before Henry Ayah converted.

Homeboyz led 8-0 at the break from Bruce Sheimi’s try and Elvin Asena’s penalty. Asena added another penalty as substitute Bryan Ouma and Wandetto scored a try each in the second half.

Thomas Ochieng converted Steve Odhiambo and William Odhiambo tries in the second half but all was in vain for Nondies.

Menengai Oilers caused a major upset when they bundled out seven-time champions Impala Saracens 26-23 in the other quarter-final match.

The two teams had battled to 23-23 stalemate in regulation time but Austin Sikutwa scored the decisive penalty in extra time to send Oilers to the semi-finals.

Kenya Harlequin beat Nakuru 19-14 in the last quarter-final to set up Oilers in the semis.

RESULTS

KCB 53-15 Blak Blad

Homeboyz 23-14 Nondescripts

Kenya Harlequin 19-14 Nakuru