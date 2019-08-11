KCB thrash Menengai to land Dala 7s crown

By DONNA ATOLA

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) claimed their second win in the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series on Sunday after crushing Menengai Oilers 30-5 to lift the Dala Sevens title at Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu County.

The bankers landed six tries to make light work of the Oilers for their second victory, having won the opening leg of Kakamega Sevens before finishing fourth at Kabeberi Sevens in Meru.

Skipper Davis Chenge led from the front, touching down as Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee, Andrew Amonde, Michael Wanjala, Vincent Onyala and Levi Amunga also scored a try each to hand the bankers victory.

It was the second time Gibson Weru’s Menengai Oilers reached the final, having lost to Mwamba 27-7 at the Kabeberi Sevens final.

The Oilers had dug deep to stop Nakuru 22-21 in Main Cup semis, while KCB, who are chasing their third Series victory after their 2013 and 2014 exploits, edged Impala Saracens 31-5.

Flawless Impala Saracens claimed bronze medal after downing Nakuru 36-0 in the play-off match for third place while the Series defending champions Homeboyz, who are embracing a lean season beat Nondescripts 19-10 in the fifth place final.