KCB win Christie Sevens

Alphas Adunga landed a sudden death try as Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) tamed Nakuru 12-7 to lift the Christie Sevens title on Sunday at the RFUEA grounds.

Geoffrey Okwatch was sin-binned for a high tackle by referee Moses Ndungu as Nakuru cashed on their numbers to land through Monate Akuei. Geoffrey Ominde added the extras as Wanyore led 7-0.

But Okwatch would come straight from the sin-bin to score as Samuel Asati converted to level 7-7 with the teams taking a break.

KCB recycled the ball well, but Nakuru got a penalty and opted for touch. The delivery wasn't good as KCB got the scrum.

Skipper Davis Chenge and Andrew Amonde pushed the ball forward before Adunga was put through to score.

The victory saw KCB, who won the Kakamega and Dala Sevens, stretch their Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series lead to 94 points and will only need a semi final show in the final leg of Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa next weekend to lift the Series title.

Impala Saracens claimed bronze beating Mwamba 21-14 in the playoffs for third place. Billy Omondi, Anthony Odhiambi and Elkeans Musonye scored a try each as Xavier Kipng'etich added the extras to hand Impala victory.

Steve Sikuta and Mike Okello's tries for Mwamba fell short.

Mwamba, who got 15 points for their total of 84 points to stay second, will have to go all the way and win Mombasa to win the Series. That is if KCB fails to reach the semis.

Stellah Wafula touched down a brace of tries as Impala Saracens stunned Mwamba 22-7 to win women's title at Christie Sevens.