KRU board divided over hiring of coach

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Rugby Union board is split on whether to hire former Fiji Sevens and Western Province coach Paul Feeney as the man to handle Kenya’s Shujaa.

However, the majority of the board members agreed in a teleconference on Sunday evening to sign the New Zealand national, who is already in the country for talks.

A credible source at KRU secretariat on Ngong Road, revealed on Monday that the board-led by the union’s chairman, Odour Gangla, agreed to engage the services of Feeney, who is set to be unveiled on Friday.

The source said that three board members opposed the hiring of Feeney and instead wanted Paul “Pau” Murunga to continue serving as Kenya Sevens head coach and be given the resources and support.

The members, who refused to engage in the teleconference, insisted that Murunga scored 60 per cent when his performance was reviewed and it was only fair to let him continue.

“They argued that there is little Murunga could have done with a virtually new and demoralised side at the World Series after senior players boycotted training,” said the source. “That they could only have judged Murunga fairly if he had enough resources and the players he needed in his campaign.”

The members had also opposed the selection of Kevin “Bling” Wambua as the head coach saying that it couldn’t make sense to drop Murunga and then pick the former, who was his deputy.

Kenya escaped relegation by a whisker, finishing 13th, a place above axe in the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series.

When contacted for comments, Gangla could neither agree or deny the push and pull only saying they will name the new technical bench when they are ready.