KRU chair Gangla speaks after raid by auctioneers

Auctioneers on Thursday drove into the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) secretariat in Nairobi unannounced and carted away property worth millions of shillings.

KRU chairman Oduor Gangla confirmed both the debt that is owed to Emi travel Agency and Thursday's incident.

"It is an old debt. The incident is unfortunate but there is nothing we could do. We access most of these services on credit when the government does not pay on time, then we encounter such incidents," said Gangla.

Multiple sources further told Nation Sport the Sh4 million debt increased to Sh10 million after additional charges including legal fees and interests were added.

In this mid-morning incident, about 10 mean-looking men arrived in a lorry and salon car.

The bigger vehicle drove into the premises while the salon was strategically parked at the gate.

They all walked into the offices and flushed a court order.

"Their leader explained to us that they have not come to fight and asked us to excuse ourselves," a staffer explained.

Several computers and other office accessories including tables and chairs, a fridge and dispenser were taken away. The official Union car was also not spared.

Oduor could also not guarantee this embarrassing incident will be the last of its kind.

He says KRU has an additional Sh75 million debt.