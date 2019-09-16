By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) are in talks with former Fiji Sevens and Western Province coach Paul Feeney to take over as Kenya Sevens head coach.

A credible source at the Union’s secretariat based in Ngong Road, intimated to Nation Sport that talks have been finalised to sign the New Zealand national before this year’s Safari Sevens set for next month.

Feeney, who guided Fiji to the 2005 Rugby Sevens World Cup victory, signed a three-year deal with Western Province and the Stormers in South Africa towards the end of 2016, having handled the Blues and Auckland in New Zealand.

A well-travelled coach, who also worked in France and Japan and Fiji, he had a one-year stint as Blues skills coach under Tana Umaga, before heading to Western Province, South Africa.

“Feeney has been in the country for some weeks having also attended the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa, which was the final leg in the National Sevens Series,” said the source that sought anonymity.

“Things are now okay now that KRU have secured sponsorship from East African Breweries,” said the source.

Advertisement

Feeney, who is a World Rugby Level III coach, is set to replace Paul Murunga.

Following a successful playing career, which included representing North Harbour at National Provincial level and spending four seasons with Bourges in France, the 56-year-old Feeney embarked on a coaching career that has spanned 20 years.

In 1995, Feeney began his coaching career with Takapuna Rugby in New Zealand, according to esportif.com.

Following a number of years of club success, Feeney began to progress through the ranks of North Harbour Rugby.

Between 1997-1999, Feeney was Head Coach of North Harbour B as well as assisting with the top side in 1997. Through the early 2000s, Feeney spent time coaching in Japan with Ricoh as well as assisting with the Fiji National team.

In 2009, Paul moved into an assistant role with Bay of Plenty in the ITM Cup. For the following three seasons, Paul took control of team defence as well as focusing a large amount of his time on improving overall team skills.

After successfully assisting Bay of Plenty, Paul moved back to Auckland and has been involved with the Auckland ITM Cup set up for the last four years, firstly as an assistant, looking after backs/attack and most recently as Head Coach.

Whilst Head Coach, Feeney led Auckland to the ITM Cup final, only to lose to Canterbury 25-23 in a closely fought final.

Feeney’s success with Auckland didn’t go unnoticed and he was rewarded with an Assistant Coaching role with the Blues in Super Rugby.

In 2017, Feeney was approached by Stormers to go in as an assistant coach and has coached backs attack, skills and kicking.