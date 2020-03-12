KRU change schedule in honour of Tony Onyango

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has made changes to their schedule in honour of the late international fullback Tony Onyango.

The Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Eric Shirley Shield semi-finals originally slated for March 21 will now be played on March 28 with the final set for April 18.

A statement from KRU indicated that these changes have come about after the family of the late Onyango indicated that the departed KCB Rugby back will be buried on March 20 in Migori. Onyango passed away Tuesday last week after collapsing in his house in Ngong town.

The post mortem indicated that he suffered a heart attack.

The changes also affect the remaining fixtures in the Enterprise Cup and Mwamba Cup, which have also been pushed back a week with the final taking place on April 25.

However, the Kenya Cup, Eric Shirley Shield and KRU Championship playoff due for Saturday will go ahead.

Advertisement

There will be a Kenya Cup double header at the Impala Sports Club where Impala Saracens take on Mwamba at 2pm with Homeboyz coming up against Menengai Oilers at 4pm.

The winner between the Sarries and Kulabu will meet Kabras Sugar while the winner between the Deejays and Oilers get to face defending champions KCB in the semi-finals.

Fixtures in the KRU Nationwide National playoffs will proceed as scheduled.

Kenya Cup/ESS/Championship Semi-finals

March 28, 2020

Enterprise Cup Semis

April 4, 2020

Great Rift 10s

April 11-12

Kenya Cup/ESS/Championship Finals

April 18, 2020

Enterprise Cup Final