KRU postpone Kenya Lionesses-Colombia World Cup qualifier

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

The Rugby World Cup Repechage between Kenya Lionesses and Colombia which was scheduled for Nairobi on April 18 has been postponed.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said the decision to postpone the fixture is in support of the Kenyan Government’s precautionary measures to protect public health against COVID-19.

“While we are disappointed that the fixture cannot take place on the set date, the health and safety of the players and officials is of utmost importance. We fully support the Kenyan authorities hence our decision to postpone this fixture to a later date.” KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla said.