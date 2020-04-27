KRU rescind decision to cancel season

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenya Rugby Union has revoked its earlier decision to cancel the 2019/20 season after consultation with clubs.

Kenya Cup and Championship clubs officially lodged their appeal last Wednesday after KRU failed to listen to their plea to rescind its decision to cancel the entire rugby season.

The league was initially suspended on March 13 so as to meet government directives on social gathering in the war against coronavirus pandemic.

KRU had cancelled all league and cup competitions this season on April 9 which meant there would be no promotion or relegation in any of the competitions, with all teams remaining in their current division for next season.

However, KRU Monday softened their stand conceding that "stakeholders prefer a scenario where the season comes to a conclusion once the Covid-19 situation and its various restrictions ease".

"KRU and Clubs have thus agreed to form a consultative committee to develop various scenarios and timelines under which the season can be concluded all factors considered. With this in mind, the 2019/20 season then stands suspended and not cancelled as earlier communicated," read a statement signed by KRU honorary secretary Ian Mugambi.

Both Kenya Cup and KRU Championship were due for play-offs on March 14 with the semi-finals due March 21.

The finals had been planned for April 4.

The Enterprise Cup semi-finals were due on March 28 with the final scheduled for April 18.

Kabras Sugar had topped the regular Kenya Cup with 74 points followed by defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank on 71.

Homeboyz were to meet Menengai Oilers in the semi-final play-offs with the winners facing KCB in the semi-finals while Kabras Sugar were drawn to clash with the semi-final play-off winners between Impala Saracens and Mwamba.

Strathmore Leos had topped the KRU Championship unbeaten on 76 points and well on course to return to top flight rugby after a two-year hiatus.

Masinde Muliro University were lying second with 67 points.

The Leos were to face the winner between Northern Suburbs and United States International University in one of the semi-finals.