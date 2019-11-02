KRU turn to Nock for funds after government snub

By AYUMBA AYODI

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has now turned to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) for help to have Kenya’s sevens team honour their Olympic qualifiers assignment next week in South Africa.

This is after the government failed to provide Sh30 million required to fund the sevens programme from September to December this year.

The Sh30 million budget was part of KRU’s larger budget for Kenya’s 15s team in last year’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers along with the under-20 team’s campaign at Africa Under-20 Cup and World Junior Trophy in Argentina.

The Kenya women’s rugby team “Lionesses” have gone through three major events without any support from the government, which also forced Nock to intervene and give KRU Sh1.8 million for the Africa qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics held in Tunisia.

The team qualified for the Olympics.

Speaking during the Kenya sevens team naming yesterday, KRU vice chairman Thomas Opiyo disclosed that they needed Sh30million for the preparations and participation at the Olympic qualifiers and 2019/2020 World Rugby Series.

Kenya sevens team leaves the country on Wednesday next week for the Olympic qualifier programmed from November 8 and 9 at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg.

The team naming at the RFUEA ground came a day after auctioneers moved into KRU offices and carted away properties worth millions after the union failed to pay their debts.

“Everything has been going on well but the element that is missing is the government’s support. It really leaves us precarious after some of our properties were taken away,” said Opiyo. “We are not giving ourselves the best chance to succeed if our players are not comfortable.”

Opiyo said they had requested Sh5.8 million from Nock for the Kenya Lionesses, and were kind enough to give them Sh1.8 million.

Nock secretary general Francis Mutuku, who attended the team naming, indicated that the Nock executive committee will meet on Monday to decide on how much they will give the Kenya sevens team.