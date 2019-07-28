Kabeberi 7s: Mwamba, Oilers to clash in final

KCB will now battle Nakuru in the playoff for third place

Crispin Shikindo and Austin Sikutwa scored a try each for Oilers while Derrick Keyoga converted once to push Oilers to their maiden victory in the Series

Tony Odhiambo finished it off with the icing on the cake for Mwamba with all the conversions while Kenya Sevens kicker Johnstone Olindi converted his own try but all was in vain for KCB

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Mwamba stunned Kakamega Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 21-7 to romp into the main Cup final of Kabeberi Sevens on Sunday at Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

Mwamba will now meet Menengai Oilers in the final that was due for Sunday at 5pm.

Menengai Oilers stopped Nakuru 12-7 to set up Mwamba, who are the four-time Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series champions. Kabeberi Sevens in the second leg of the Series.

Skipper Eliakim Kichoi led from the front, touched down a brace of tries as Kenya Sevens star Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo managed one try to halt KCB’s charge for a double.

Tony Odhiambo finished it off with the icing on the cake for Mwamba with all the conversions while Kenya Sevens kicker Johnstone Olindi converted his own try but all was in vain for KCB, the 2013 and 2014 Series champions.

Mwamba are chasing a record fifth Series win, having won the diadem in 2007 and 2008 and later 2010 and 2011. The only other side to have won four times is Impala Saracens.

Related Stories Suburbs stun varsity sides to storm Kabeberi 7s quarters

Crispin Shikindo and Austin Sikutwa scored a try each for Oilers while Derrick Keyoga converted once to push Oilers to their maiden victory in the Series.

“It was a good but tough game against Nakuru but our defence worked for us besides being clinical with the ball at hand," said Oilers coach Gibson Weru, who expects an equally bruising battle with Mwamba.

“We just need to concentrate, tighten our defence and use the ball effectively by creating opportunities.”

Oilers had in the Cup quarter-finals dismantled Masinde Muliro University 19-0 while Mwamba crushed Northern Suburbs 43-0. Nakuru stopped Nondescripts 15-12 while KCB edged out defending champions Homeboyz 12-5 in the other Cup quarters.

KCB will now battle Nakuru in the playoff for third place.

Homeboyz will meet Nondies in the fifth place playoff. Homeboyz mauled Suburbs 31-0 while Nondies whacked Masinde Muliro 24-0 respectively.