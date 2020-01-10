Kabras, Mwamba bolster squads as Kenya Cup resumes

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Leaders Kabras Sugar, Mwamba and Impala Saracens have cashed on the January transfer window to make some key signings as Kenya Cup resumes.

Six fixtures are on the cards as Kenya Cup resumes following a two-week break for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Every point will count in the remaining seven fixtures as the race for playoffs intensifies.

Kabras Sugar, who top the standings with 35 points, have signed Zimbabwean international hooker/prop Royal Mwale and Nakuru centre Walter Okoth ahead of the clash against Wanyore at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

“Mwale has been plying his trade in Portugal and prominently features for the Sables in international matches,” said Kabras Sugar Rugby chairman Philip Jalangó.

Nakuru, who are a place below the play-off cut, have also raided Kabras Sugar to snatch out back-row Kevin Kabole and the Kenya Industrial Training Institute duo of John Theuri and Jackson Bitenga and Teddy Amunga from Siaya.

Advertisement

Kabras have also lost forward Andrew Chogo to Mwamba with Nakuru too offloading utility back Geoffrey Ominde and back row Dalmus Chituyi to neighbours Menengai Oilers.

Mwamba have made the most signings after bringing on board 12 players ahead of their duel with Menengai Oilers at the Moi ASK Showground, Nakuru.

Besides Choge, the other key signings include Anthony Baka from defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kisumu’s duo of Biko Masiva and Ian Wamalwa.

In addition to Ominde and Chituyi, who are on loan at Menengai Oilers, Gibson Weru has also snatched Impala Saracens kicker Mark Kwemoi and Omoke Siobe from Egerton Wasps on permanent deals.

The Sarries, who take on Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park showground, have in turn made six signings, which include Nesta Okoch, who is on loan from KCB and John Kiilu from Kenya Harlequin.

Kisumu’s Bill Arigi has joined Impala where head coach Mitch Ocholla has also raided his former side Strathmore Leos to pluck out Denis Juma and Albert Obura.

Hector Jason of Homeboyz has signed Samuel Ochieng from Kisumu and Mean Machine’s Valentine Odoyo.

Quins have landed Leeroy Mbugua from Blak Blad, Chuka Vikings’ Allan Mukoya and Brian Ochieng Ogambi from KCB as they host Kisumu at the RFUEA ground.

Match Day 10 Kenya Cup fixtures (4pm)

KCB v Blakblad

Harlequins v Kisumu

Nakuru v Kabras Sugar

Menengai Oilers v Mwamba

Homeboyz v Impala Saracens