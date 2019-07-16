Kabras, KCB beef up squads ahead of new season

By AYUMBA AYODI

Enterprise Cup champion Kabras Sugar have added players from South Africa and Fiji to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2019/2020 rugby season kick-off.

Kabras have once again opted to cross the boarders to bring South African utility back Ntabeni Dukisa and former Fiji Sevens forward Timoci Sinaite.

Dukisa featured for Southern Kings in the Pro14 and the Eastern Province Elephants in the Currie Cup.

The 30-year-old Dukisa, who plays as a fly-half, fullback or wing, made his first appearance in the Currie Cup for the Kings in the opening fixture of the 2013 Currie Cup First Division season, when he appeared as a substitute in the match against the Pumas.

He made a total of four starts and nine substitute appearances for the Kings during the competition, helping them reach the final, where they lost 53–30 to the Pumas. He scored a total of 44 points during the season.

Dukisa played a full season in the 2014 Vodacom Cup competition, featuring in all seven of their matches and finishing as the EP Kings' top scorer with 50 points.

Kabras chairman Philip Jalang’o said they are eying more signings to replace South Africans fly-half Logan Basson, centre Mario Wilson and eighthman Claude Johannes, who have left the side.

Logan has moved to Hamilton in Western Province, Cape Town while Wilson has joined the Currie Cup Division One side, Griffons Northern Free State.

“We struggled a lot at fly-half and we are confident Sinaite will give us the leverage we want in the new season,” said Jalang’o.

Kenya Cup champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have also strengthened their side, signing four players from local rivals.

KCB forwards coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja disclosed that they have raided Homeboyz for Kenya Sevens fly half/centre Johnstone Olindi and Kenya Simbas prop Patrick Ouko.