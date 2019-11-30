Kabras Sugar finally rob KCB

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2016 champions Kabras Sugar have finally beaten defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) for the first time.

A brace of tries from Ugandan international prop Asuman Mugerwa saw Kabras Sugar edge out KCB 19-6 in a Kenya Cup duel that was abandoned in the 60th minute owing to the rains at the Den, Ruaraka o Saturday.

Kabras scored three tries and two conservations to claim their maiden victory against KCB on their 12th meeting. The only best result Kabras had against the bankers heading into the pulsating battle was the 15-15 draw back in 2016 in Kakamega.

It's Mugerwa who landed between the posts after explosive pick and drive from the forwards, before fly-half Jone Kubu added the extras for the 7-0 lead.

KCB launched their attack to get two penalties, but fullback Levy Amunga managed to convert one as they trailed 7-3.

Kabras also got a penalty, but Kubu curled wide before Fijian winger Timosi Sinaite was put through to land at the far left corner.

Kubu failed to convert as Kabras led 12-3 at the break as the heavens opened.

KCB looked hungry in the second half, forcing Kabras to commit mistakes in the rucks. They benefited from a penalty that Amunga stabbed in only for Mugerwa to complete his brace amidst heavy rains coupled with lightening.

World Rugby rules stipulate that play can continue in the rains, but not when lightning strikes.

The team that also commands the lead after half time before play is abandoned in such conditions get to win the duel.

"Finally we get to beat KCB. It's a beautiful feeling," said Kabras Sugar coach Henley Du Plessis. "We have greatly improved in our defence and execution and thanks to the quality of players we have."

However, Du Plessis warned his charges that the season is still far from over.

"Our plan is to finish the league unbeaten and have Kenya Cup final back in Kakamega. We want to win the title in Kakamega," said Du Plessis, whose side lost 23-15 to KCB in the Kenya Cup final in May this year.

Kabras moves one point clear at the top of Kenya Cup league with a total of 29 points as KCB stays second with 25 points.

"You can't really win a big duel like this one when you fail to tackle or lose possession easily. Playing catch up against a strong team is always suicidal," said KCB deputy coach Dennis Mwanja, who gave it up to Kabras Sugar for good display.

"We can't blame the rains since Kabras have given us a good test. It's a wake up call and we must focus in order to reach the semis."

Mwanja warned that Kabras Sugar are now motivated after beating them for the first time.

"We also can't underestimate our opponents assuming that we shall win and reach the semis," said Mwanja.

In other matches, Nakuru, Mwamba and Menengai Oilers claimed vitals victories.

Nakuru stunned Impala Saracens 30-20 in at the Nakuru Athletic Club, while Mwamba edged out Kenya Harlequin 15-13 at the RFUEA grounds.

Oilers shocked Nondescripts 27-3 at Nakuru ASK Showground and Western Bulls beat visiting Kisumu 27-5 at The Bullring, Kakamega.