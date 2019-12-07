Kabras Sugar maintain top spot

By DONNA ATOLA

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kabras Sugar upheld their four-point lead in the Kenya Cup rugby league after they dismantled Western Bulls 47-0 at the Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar Sugar stretched their lead to 34 points drawn from a clean run of seven wins while defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) also upheld their second in the league after they beat Mwamba 29-15 at the Nairobi Railway Club. KCB have 30 points drawn from six wins and one loss.

Menengai Oilers beat hosts Blak Blad 25-15 at Kenyatta University, while visiting Homeboyz crushed Kisumu 53-3 at Kisumu Polytechnic grounds.

Impala Saracens won the Ngong Road derby when they beat Kenya Harlequin 26-19 at the Impala Sports Club.

In Kisumu, Mark Ondeto scored a hat-trick of tries to hand Homeboyz their sixth win this season as they scaled up their points to 27 having lost to KCB in the fifth round.

Kisumu is 12 on the log with four points drawn from a win and six losses.

KCB's Levy Amunga (centre) vies for the ball with Steve Sikuta of Mwamba during their Kenya Cup League match at Railway grounds on December 7, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Elvis Aseno, Stanley Isogol, Aron Khalecha, Bob Muhati, Mohamed Omollo and Charles Omondi were also on target for Homeboyz, while Kisumu’s solitary penalty conversion was by Lenny Obiero.

Homeboyz’s assistant coach Simon Odongo said the win was anticipated owing to good preparations.

“The season is long and any points collected along the way come in handy. Despite the margin, Kisumu was quite tough on us but we are glad we won.” said coach Odongo.

Despite the loss, Kisumu coach Brian Makalama was pleased with his players’ improved performances