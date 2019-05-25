Kabras rout Impala to win maiden Enterprise Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kabra Sugar Rugby Club are this year's Enterprise Cup champions.

The western Kenya sugarmen were tactical and ruthless, crushing Impala Saracens 37-7 in the final played at the RFUEA grounds on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar landed four tries, four conversions, two penalties and a drop goal to claimed their maiden Enterprise Cup, having crushed out in the semi-finals last year.

It was double delight for Kabras Sugar when their second side beat Strathmore Leo's II 40-27 to lift Mwamba Cup at the same venue.

Winger Paul Abuto, fly-half Philip Wokorach and second row Brian Juma landed a try each. South African referee Paul Mente also awarded Kabras a penalty try.

WOKORACH STARS

Fullback Jone Kubu made two conservations while man-of-the-match Wokorach made one conversion, scored a drop goal and a penalty.

Kabras stormed to a 21-0 first half lead before dispatching Frank Ndong's Impala Saracens - who were chasing their 11th Enterprise Cup crown.

Prop Saul Kivumbi scored Impala's only try with fullback Anthony Odhiambo making the conversion.

"It was all about the mental strength after we lost the Kenya Cup final to Kenya Commercial Bank last weekend," said Kabras Sugar coach Henley Du Plessis. "They came running at us but we were technically superior."

LOST TO KCB

KCB retained Kenya Cup beating Kabras Sugar 23-15 in Kakamega last Saturday.

"This is a good consolation and a big boost this year," said Du Plessis, adding that they will take a break before regrouping for next season. "We shall decide the changes we want to make later but will definitely need to recruit a fly-half and a few forwards for the new season."

Kabras skipper Max Adaka said reaching the Kenya Cup final for the fifth consecutive time and winning the Enterprise Cup for the first time is no mean achievement. "We shall sweep all the titles come next season," vowed Adaka.

Ndong rued lack of match fitness for his side after a two-week break.