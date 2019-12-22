Kabras stay top of Kenya Cup standings

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kabras Sugar head into the New Year perched atop of Kenya Cup standings after recovering from last weekend's loss to Homeboyz to hammer Menengai Oilers 47-12 at Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

After stunning Kabras Sugar, who are chasing their first title since their 2016 exploits 20-17, Homeboyz lost to Mwamba Rugby at the death 18-17 at the Railway Club, Nairobi.

Kabras are now on 40 points drawn from eight wins and one loss while defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) are second with 39 points also drawn from eight wins and a loss.

The bankers tamed Nondescripts 38-12 in the battle of the Lions at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

Homeboyz stayed third with 34 points despite the loss but that enabled Impala Saracens close in within four points on 30 points after they beat visiting Western Bulls 33-11 at the Impala Sports Club.

Nakuru’s bonus point 57-26 win over hosts Kisumu at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu propelled them to fifth with 25 points.

Oilers and Mwamba have 24 points each but its Gibson Weru’s Oilers who get to occupy the sixth and last play-off spot on superior points differential.

Mwamba dropped one place to seventh despite the win.

Nondies and Western Bulls will continue occupying position eight and nine on the log after their weekend losses.

Kenya Harlequin continued to survive and are placed just a spot above the relegation chop, chalking a slim 21-17 over Blak Blad at Kenyatta University.

Quins are 10th with 12 points following their second win of the season while Blak Blad and Kisumu occupy the relegation slots, 11th and 12th with eight and five points respectively after nine rounds of matches.

Strathmore University Leos and Masinde Muliro University maintained their massive leads in the KRU Championship, staying on course for semi-final qualification.

The Leos, who are unbeaten this season, head into the New Year at the summit with 43 points drawn from nine wins.

Masinde Muliro are eight points adrift and in second place 35 points while Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi are placed third on 26 points.

Eldoret Rugby Club and Northern Suburbs are placed fourth and fifth respectively, tied on 20 points.

Egerton Wasps occupy sixth place on 18 points with USIU Martials, Catholic Monks and South Coast Pirates all tied on 17 points.

University of Eldoret sit 10th on 15 points while Mombasa and Kisii occupy the bottom two slots.

