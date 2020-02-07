Kabras Sugar tackle Oilers clash in Enterprise Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Lock Daniel Sikuta returns from an injury to lead holders Kabras Sugar against Menengai Oilers in one of the Enterprise Cup pre-quarter-final matches on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar, who have made three changes, clinched the Enterprise Cup after beating Impala Saracens 37-7 in the final on May 25 last year.

Kenya Sevens star Sikuta replaces Ben Onyango. Kabras' South African head coach Henley Du Plessis said Sikuta will boost the team’s momentum.

“I plan to move the players around and give some maximum minutes of play. You can never underrate Oilers,” said Du Plessis, whose side edged out Oilers 47-12 when they last met in Kenya Cup on December 21 in Kakamega.

Menengai Oilers tactician Gibson Weru will be without Emmanuel Mulla, who picked an injury, while Dalmus Chituyi and Samuel Were are still unavailable.

Hillary Malweyi, who will take hooker Mulla’s position, will partner with props Francis Atiti and Vincent Mwikali.

“Kabras is the best team in the competition and we are excited about the challenge that lies ahead,” Weru said.

Kenya Cup champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have made eight changes ahead of their clash against Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship side Strathmore Leos at the Den, Ruaraka.

KCB, the 2017 Enterprise Cup winners, have rested skipper Curtis Lilako, Oscar Simiyu, Oliver Mang’eni, Rocky Aguko, Jacob Ojee and Darwin Mukidza.

Patrick Ouko and Nelson Nyandat will partner Griffin Musila in the front-row. Nick Ongeri will be at second row with Francis Mwita while Steve Wamai and Brian Nyikuli have kept their places in the back-row. Elly Mukaisi has been handed a start at open flank.

Michael Wanjala and Shaban Ahmed return to the starting squad.

Last year’s losing finalists Impala Saracens take on unpredictable Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi at the Impala Sports Club while badly faded Kenya Harlequin host Homeboyz at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) ground.

FIXTURES (all kick off at 3pm)

Kabras Sugar v Menengai Oilers (The Bullring, Kakamega)

Mwamba v Kisumu (Railway Club)

Harlequin v Homeboyz (RFUEA)

Nondies v Masinde Muliro (Jamhuri Park)

Impala Saracens v Machine (Impala Sports Club)

KCB v Strathmore (The Den, Ruaraka)