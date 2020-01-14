Kabras sign kit deal with Italian company

By TITUS MAERO

The 2016 Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar RFC have entered into partnership with sports apparel manufacturer Macro Technology Sports Wear Limited that will see the Italy-based company supply the club with playing kits.

On Tuesday, Kabras Sugar RFC chairman Phillip Jalang’o told Nation Sport that the club, which finished second in the Kenya Cup last season, entered into an agreement with the Italy-based firm to supply the club with playing kits for three years starting January 1.

Other than playing kits, the club is not entitled to any other benefits.

Speaking to Nation Sport in Kakamega, Jalango said Macro Technology Sports Wear Limited will supply the team with playing kits such as jerseys, track suits, polo t-shirts, training equipment and balls.

"We started talking with the management of Macro Company in September last year (2019). After that, we signed an agreement for the company to be supplying our club with sports kits," he said.

Jalang’o said that the club’s new jersey has been re-branded and the name "Macro" will be inscribed on each piece of merchandise covered under the agreement.

Kabras Sugar RFC head coach Henley Plessis is happy with the development. The South African who joined the club in 2018 on a three-year-contract said the jerseys are made of durable material.

"Kenya Cup league is tough and the players are supposed to put on strong jerseys in order to withstand conditions such as tear," said the coach.

Plessis took over as coach of the Kakamega-based team that is sponsored by West Kenya Sugar Company Limited from tactician Charles Cardovillis, who left the team after one season.

The tactician said his current pre-occupation at the club is to deliver the Kenya Cup crown this season.

"So far we are doing well in the league. We have so far lost only one match against Homeboyz RFC, " said Plessis.

He said nothing will stop him from achieving his ambition of winning the Kenya Cup title this season.

“I have talented players, some of whom turn out for the national team in the Sevens and 15s categories," he noted.