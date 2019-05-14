Kakamega gets ready for KCB, Kabras final

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Excitement is in the air as Kakamega Showground prepares to host Kenya Cup rugby league final on Saturday starting 4pm.

Two of Kenya’s finest clubs, defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and home team Kabras Sugar, face off for the third consecutive time in the final of the top-flight rugby league on Saturday at Kakamega.

It will be the fourth time in five seasons that KCB and Kabras Sugar will meet in the final of the league. The sugar millers have reached the past five finals, winning one.

Kabras won Kenya Cup in the 2015/2016 season, beating Impala 22-5 at the Impala Sports Club grounds to become only the second club outside Nairobi to have won the Kenya Cup after Nakuru, who achieved the feat in 2013 and 2014.

KCB beat Kabras 27-3 to lift the title in 2014/2015 season, and beat the sugar millers 36-8 in the 20-16/2017 season to win the title again. Kabras Sugar came close in the 2017/2018 season but lost 29-24 to the bankers in the final.

This is the first time the Kenya Cup final is being held outside Nairobi with Kabras Sugar, the 2016 champions, who are seeking their second Cup success, hosting the diadem.

The mood for the final was set last Saturday when an estimated 5,080 fans turned out to watch Kabras Sugar beat stubborn Mwamba 23-11 in the second semi-final at the same venue.

On the same day at Ruaraka grounds, KCB beat Kenya Harlequin 46-13 in the second semi-final match.

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club chairman Philip Jalang’o has said his team is ready to host the final. Entry to the stadium will be free of charge, but fans will be limited to 8,000.

“Entry will be free of charge since we want to give back to the community that has been supportive of our club and business,” said Jalang’o.