Will Kenya 7s rise to the occasion in Singapore?

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya launch their Singapore Sevens campaign against England at 5.44am on Saturday, hoping to secure maximum points and drift further from relegation in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya will then meet the high-flying Mike Friday’s United States at 9.34am before wrapping up their Pool “C” battle against fellow relegation contenders Wales at 12.38pm.

Kenya are placed 13th, two places above relegation on 23 points with their best performance this season being the Challenge Trophy final in New Zealand where they lost to England 36-7.

Japan are placed 14th with 21 points followed by former World Sevens champion Wales, who are 15th and in relegation zone.

The team that will finish 15th will be relegated with their place being taken by Ireland, who secured their place in 2019/2020 Series in style by comprehensively winning the qualifier event in Hong Kong last weekend. The beaten qualifying finalists Hong Kong are the invitational team in Singapore.

Kenya and England have met twice this season, losing in both occasions. They first clashed in Cape Town where Kenya lost 29-12 in the preliminary stage where they went on to finish 13th after beating Wales 33-26 in the play-offs.

The last time Kenya edged out England was at last season’s Canada Sevens main Cup quarterfinals as they went on to stop USA 24-19 in the semi-final before losing out to Fiji 31-12 in the Cup final.

Paul Murunga’s Shujaa have met Friday’s The Eagles twice this season and also lost on both occasions. They succumbed 41-0 at the preliminary stage to the Eagles before losing to Wales 19-14 in Challenge Trophy quarterfinals.

Their next meeting with USA was at the US Sevens pool stage where the Americans claimed a 26-10 victory. The last time Kenya beat USA was at Singapore Sevens pool stage last season, winning 33-14.

The Kenya versus Wales encounters this season have been a see-saw affair, Kenya wining 33-26 in the battle for 13th place in Cape Town with the Welsh gaining revenge, winning 19-14 in Challenge Trophy quarters in USA.

USA, who have been on the roll this season, are warming up for their maiden Series victory as they top with 130 points, having won their home event after reaching the Cup finals in the first threefour legs in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney.

They finished fourth in Canada before settling for bronze in Hong Kong.

England, who are placed fifth with 90 points, have missed the Cup quarters once when they met Kenya in Challenge Trophy in New Zealand.

The Britons are in a battle with fourth-placed South Africa (99 points) to finish fourth in the Series this season since the top four teams at the end of the season will qualify automatically for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya, who need to ensure that they finish ahead of Wales and Japan to avoid the axe, are praying for South Africa to finish fourth so as to make things easy for them in the Africa qualifier for the Summer Olympics.

Kenya captain Jeffrey Oluoch, who was voted the best impact player in Hong Kong last weekend with the highest points this season of 59, said they are looking forward to a good competition in Singapore.

“We hope it is going to be a great one for us. We are currently 13th in the table and close to the other teams so we need to bag maximum points as much as we can this weekend,” Oluoch said. “There is a lot of excitement in camp, training has been good, and the boys are psyched up and have high hopes for this weekend.”