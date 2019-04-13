Kenya 7s drop to Challenge Trophy, again

None of the three teams have secured a Cup quarterfinal slot this season. Any that will in the last three legs will have gotten a big boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

Kenya who are placed 13th with 23 points followed by Japan and Wales in 14th and 15th with 21 and 20 points respectively are fighting relegation from the World Series.

By AYUMBA AYODI

England and United States dispatched Kenya Sevens to the Challenge Trophy again at the Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

Bush Mwale's try failed to spur the Kenyans who socked in six tries to lose 36-7 to the Britons.

Then missed tackles provided Kenya's Achilles heels when Daniel Taabu's brace of tries fell short against Mike Friday's USA, losing 17-14 in the Pool “C" duel.

The US would book an early main Cup quarterfinal duel with a match at hand against England after they had earlier beaten Wales 31-12.

However, England's run was jolted when stunningly lost 12-0 Wales to keep the last spot to main Cup quarters open between the two teams.

Kenya face Wales at 12.38pm in a match where the Welsh must beat the Kenyans to qualify.

A win for England and Wales will see mathematics count since they will two wins each alongside USA.

The 15th placed team at the end of the World Series will be relegated.