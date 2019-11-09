Kenya 7s face Uganda in final of Olympics qualifier

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens will face neighbours Uganda in the final of the Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg.

Alvin Otieno scored a brace of tries as Kenya Sevens crushed Madagascar 40-14 in the semi-finals to set up the showdown with Uganda at 4:34pm Saturday.

Kenya, who had trailed Madagascar twice before tying the duel 14-14 at the break, put up a brilliant second half display to dispatch the Indian ocean islanders.

Uganda, who Kenya had beaten 24-7 in their last Pool “B” match early Saturday, edged out Zimbabwe 21-5 for the re-match final with Kenya.

Nelson Oyoo, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu and Bush Mwale score Kenya’s other tries as Taabu and Johnstone Olindi converted two tries each. Onyala managed one conversion.

Madagascar and Zimbabwe will meet in the play-off for third place.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The teams finishing second and third will get another opportunity to qualify for Tokyo at the Repechage tournament planned for June next year.

Kenya is eying to qualify for the second time at the Olympic Games having made it to the 2016 Rio Summer Games in Brazil where rugby made a return to the Games after 92 years.