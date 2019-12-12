By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Harlequin lock Herman Humwa will be in Cape Town right on time for Kenya Sevens’ opener of the South Africa Sevens against Samoa on Friday 5.59pm at Cape Town Stadium.

Humwa replaces Nondescripts centre Oscar Dennis who fractured his cheek bone during the Dubai Sevens last week.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) director of squads Ray Olendo said Humwa was due to fly out on Thursday afternoon for his second appearance in the World Rugby Sevens Series. Humwa was to be accompanied by deputy head coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua.

Kenya Sevens, who are hoping for improved performance after finishing 13th in Dubai, will then meet Australia at 11.57pm before facing Ireland at 5:47pm on Saturday.

All teams will play one pool match on Friday with the two remaining matches played on Saturday. The knockout stages will bring the curtain down on the tournament on Sunday.

Kenya and Samoa last met at London Sevens last season where Kenya prevailed 21-20 in the pool stage. Kenya and Australia drew 19-19 when they last met at Paris Sevens while they will be meeting Ireland for the first time in the World Rugby Series.

Samoa finished fourth after losing to England 19-17 in the play-off for third place while Australia settled fifth all at Dubai Sevens.

“The results from Dubai shows that the pool will be quite competitive. People are saying we should emerge through the pool easily after our display in Dubai but finishing fourth and fifth for Samoa and Australia can’t be underestimated,” said head coach Paul Feeney.

Kenya finished 13th in Dubai after edging out Scotland 24-14 in the play-off. They had previously lost to South Africa (17-12), England (12-5) and Spain (22-19) in the Pool stage.

Feeney hinted abut some change of approach in his team’s defensive and attack tactics.

“Our opponents had some heavy line in attack, a speed which we need to adapt to in order to match them. We need to also attack wide by running the ball," said Feeney adding that having had 11 weeks with the team, he is confident they will match their opponents. “We should get some results if we can play to the width and make right decisions.”

Feeney said he would endeavour to give all the players in his entourage an opportunity to play. "Unlike many coaches in the Series, who have had over three years stay with their teams, I am new here hence I need to find out everyone’s capability so as to produce," he said.

The most mouth-watering competition will be in pool “A” where the three medallists from last year will meet in Pool A -- hosts and Dubai champions South Africa, USA and defending series and Cape Town champions Fiji.

"It is a big pool and you can't throw away Japan, I think they are a team that can also play well on their day," said South Africa coach Neil Powell.