Kenya 7s off to flying start in Olympic qualifiers

Kenya Sevens launched their championship campaign strongly, crushing Senegal 50-0 in Pool “B” outing of the Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday.

Kenya will now meet Namibia in their next Pool match at 5.30pm Friday before wrapping up against Uganda on Saturday morning for a place in the semi-final.

Kenya had whacked Cote D’Ivoire 36-7 in the event’s qualifying round of the championship that doubles up for the Africa Cup Sevens.

Against Senegal, Vincent Onyala and Johnstone Olindi a brace of tries each as deputy captain Jeff Oluoch landed once for Kenya to lead 33-0 at the break. Onyala completed his hat-trick as another deputy skipper Jacob Ojee and Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo finished off for Kenya.

Uganda handed Namibia a decisive 33-17 defeat in the other Pool “B” duel. Namibia had beaten Tunisia 26-21 while Uganda stopped Mauritius 57-0 in the qualifying round to storm the championship event.

Africa Cup defending champions Zimbabwe beat Nigeria 47-0 in Pool “A” with Madagascar edging out Zambia 28-21.

