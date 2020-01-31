Kenya 7s search for elusive Cup semis Down Under

By GEOFFREY ANENE

More by this Author

Underdogs Kenya Shujaa will be hoping for a good outing when they tackle heavyweights New Zealand and Fiji as well as Wales in Pool “A” matches with an eye on making the Cup semi-final as the fourth round of the 2019-2020 World Rugby Sevens Series gets underway in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday.

Paul Feeney’s charges, who have clawed 25 points from the first three legs, have been knocking on the door of a Cup knock-out appearance since the season started on December 5.

They came close, but not close enough to upset England and South Africa in Dubai before finding some rhythm a week later in South Africa where they stunned Australia and Samoa at the Cape Town Sevens.

Kenya’s improvement from last season when they escaped the chop narrowly was seen in Hamilton, New Zealand last weekend when the African champions humiliated Dubai Sevens winners South Africa 36-14 on their way to an eighth place finish. That first win against highly rated Blitzboks in a very long time moved Kenya into the top-10 bracket in the series and could well provide the inspiration to propel Shujaa to challenge for a leg win.

NEW ZEALAND FAVOURITES

Winners of Cape Town Sevens and Hamilton Sevens New Zealand will start as clear favourites to get the direct Cup semi-final ticket from the group.

Advertisement

New Zealand have run out winners against Kenya on four consecutive occasions in all competitions. They hammered the East Africans 36-0 the last time the two met in the Series in Hong Kong in April 2019.

The All Blacks outmuscled Kenya 31-0 when these two sides last met in Australia in 2013.

Fiji, too, boast of a superior head-to-head against Kenya. The five-time Australia Sevens champions have thrashed Kenya in the last five matches. Kenya was on the receiving end of a 24-17 scoreline when they last met in the Series in May in London.

The Kenya versus Wales fixture has always been a closely-contested affair, although the last time these two met in Australia it was Shujaa who lost 19-14 in February 2019.

“Our hopes of reaching Cup semi-finals are very slim, but we hope to play well from the first day in Sydney,” Kenya captain Andrew Amonde said.

Kenya have made one change, bringing in Herman Humwa for injured Vincent Onyala.

FIXTURES

Saturday: Kenya v Fiji (6.09am), Kenya v Wales (12.05pm)

Sunday: Kenya v New Zealand (5.41am)