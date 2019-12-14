Kenya 7s storm Cup quarters in Cape Town

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens scored in each half to stun Australia 12-7 and storm the main Cup quarterfinals at Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

Two scintillating tries from Vincent Onyala and Alvin “Buffalo” Otieno, who has being a revelation in the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series, were enough for Kenya, who staged good defence to silence the Aussies at the Cape Town Stadium

Onyala chalked a saucy dummy at the middle before pacing up to score as Daniel Taabu added the extras for a 7-0 lead. Lewis Holland would convert Joe Pincus’s try to level 7-7 for Australia at the drinks.

The second session marked end-to-end battle, but it’s Kenya who had the last laugh when Otieno, deep inside their half, gave an Australia defender a smashing hand-off before going all the way to score.

Kenya, who had on Friday stunned Samoa 24-19, had to stay for another 14 minutes to know their fate, but all ended well when Ireland, who had shocked Australia 26-21 on Friday, marched on to beat Samoa 28-14.

Ireland and Kenya will now battle at 5.47pm on Saturday to decide the Pool “D” winners.

Samoa and Australia’s final encounter won’t have any bearing on the final finish since Kenya and Ireland have already sailed through to the Cup quarters.