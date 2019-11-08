Kenya 7s storm Olympic qualifier semis

Kenya had whacked Cote D’Ivoire 36-7 in one of the event’s qualifying round of the championship early Friday

Uganda are also on the roll, beating Senegal 52-12 after having dispatched Namibia 33-17 to also reach the semi-final of the event

Kenya had in their Pool’s opening duel crushed Senegal 50-0

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens thumped Namibia 33-0 to storm the semi-finals of the Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday.

However, Kenya still have the last Pool “B” date with regional rivals Uganda on Saturday that will determined the pool winners of the championship that doubles up for the Africa Cup Sevens.

Kenya had in their Pool’s opening duel crushed Senegal 50-0.

Nelson Oyoo scored a brace of tries while skipper Andrew Amonde, Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo and William Ambaka landed a try each to dispose of Namibia.

Uganda are also on the roll, beating Senegal 52-12 after having dispatched Namibia 33-17 to also reach the semi-final of the event.

In Pool “A”, defending Africa champions Zimbabwe followed up their 47-0 victory against Nigeria with 19-7 win over Zambia to reach the semi-finals. Madagascar also eased through to the semi-finals beating Zambia 28-21 and Nigeria 53-7 in the other Pool “A” outing.

Madagascar will now take on Zimbabwe on Saturday to determine the pool winners.

Kenya had whacked Cote D’Ivoire 36-7 in one of the event’s qualifying round of the championship early Friday.

Two teams topping each Pool will proceed to the semi-finals on Saturday. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The teams finishing second and third will get another opportunity at the Repechage tournament planned for June next year.