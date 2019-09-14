Top Kenya Cup sides lose coaches

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Coaches of Kenya Cup sides Impala Saracens, Kenya Harlequin and Nakuru have resigned.

Frank Ndong’ has stepped aside as Impala Saracen coach, citing personal and family commitments, and has been replaced by Mitch Ocholla, who moves from Nakuru.

Ndong’ has been the Sarries head coach for one-and-half season, guiding the club to Kenya Cup play-offs last season after failing to reach the stage the previous season. Impala Saracens lost to Quins 29-24 in the play-off for the semi-finals.

“I have decided to take a break since I have some family commitments that will need undivided attention,” said Ndong’, a former Kenya international and Impala Saracens forward.

Ndong' said he had a good experience with the team where they had lots of challenges. “I wish Ocholla the best,” said Ndong', adding that he will still be at the club’s setup.

Quins head coach Charles Cardovillis, who had been with the Ngong Road-based side for a season, has quit and had been replaced by his deputy Benjamin Ayimba.

Advertisement

Cardovillis returned to Quins from Kabras Sugar after the 2018 season and guided the Ngong Road-based side to the Kenya Cup semi-finals last season where they lost to eventual winner Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 46-13.

Quins chairman Michael Wanjala disclosed that Cardovillis has decided to concentrate on personal business rather than serve rugby.

“He was behind the revival of the game at the club and we can only wish him the best,” said Wanjala adding that they will on Tuesday next week unveil the technical bench that will serve with Ayimba.

Cardovillis and Quins team manager Godfrey Okoth are currently serving a three-month ban from September for alleged misconduct during the Kabeberi Sevens tournament at the Kinoru Stadium, Meru County on July 27-28. Cardovillis had criticised the poor officiating at the National Sevens Series.

Sources in Nakuru intimated that Jotham Owili, who was once Nakuru head coach, will take charge tentatively at the Great Rift side after Ocholla’s exit.

However, Nakuru Rugby Club chairman Mwangi Muchemi disclosed that they are yet to make any appointment at the club saying details will come out next week.

Ocholla, who has been with Nakuru for two seasons, once played for Impala Saracens.