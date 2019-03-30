Kenya Cup: Play-off battle goes down to the wire

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The battle for the remaining three slots for the Kenya Cup semi-final playoff featuring Impala Saracens, Mwamba, Nondescripts and Nakuru will now down to the wire after the trio registered wins in the penultimate round on Saturday.

Impala and Mwamba rolled out bonus point victories, edging out Mean Machine and Nondies 25-10 and 29-22 respectively, results that saw them climb one place to fourth and fifth with 45 and 44 points respectively.

Nondies, who dropped two places to sixth with 42 points, still got a bonus point for not losing with more than seven points to Mwamba at their Jamhuri Park showground backyard.

Nakuru enhanced their chances of reaching the play-offs when they claimed a 29-26 bonus point victory against hosts Blak Blad at Kenyatta University ground.

Nakuru might have stayed seventh but bolstered their tally to tie with Nondies on 42 points each though the Red Lion side has a better aggregate.

Kabras Sugar took a one point lead at the top of the standings with 69 points after thrashing visiting Strathmore Leos 54-7 at Kakamega Showground.

Champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) edged out Kenya Harlequin 24-10 but failed to secure a bonus point that saw them drop a point for their total tally of 68 points to stay second.

STAYED THIRD

Quins also stayed third with 49 points to secure a place in the semi-final play-offs.

Menengai Oilers stunned Homeboyz 26-24 top stay eighth with 31 points. The Deejays still got a bonus point but remained ninth with 28 points.

The top two teams after the regular season will secure automatic places in the semi-finals while the next four will engage in a play-off for a place in the semis.

In this case, Kabras Sugar and KCB have already sealed the two automatic places in the semis and await the other two winners from the play-offs.

It will be do-or-die for Impala who must beat Kabras Sugar on Saturday if they hope to make the playoffs.

Mwamba also must see-off Mwenengai Oilers in Nakuru if they hope to make the play-offs while Nondies have to get he better of Quins at the RFUEA ground so as to survive.

Relegated Machine might ruin the party for Nakuru whom they play in their last match on Saturday.

Strathmore must beat Blak Blad by a bonus point so as to survive relegation. Blak Blad got two bonus points from their loss to Nakuru, for scoring four tries and losing by not more than seven points.

Blak Blad, who only need a point from the Strathmore duel, have 18 points while the Leos have 14.

RESULTS