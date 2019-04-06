Kenya Cup: Play-offs final day of reckoning

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba, Impala Saracens, Nakuru and Nondescripts face moments of truth when they battle for the three remaining Kenya Cup semi-final play-offs spot as the regular season ends on Saturday.

Mwamba, who have 44 points, face giant-killers Menengai Oilers at the Nakuru ASK showground while fifth placed Impala, who also are on 44 points, have a very high hurdle to scale against league leaders Kabras Sugar at Impala Sports Club.

Relegation-bound Mean Machine lay in wait for Nakuru at the University of Nairobi grounds, with the intentions of ruining the play-off party for the Great Rift side that is placed sixth in the log with 42 points.

ALREADY QUALIFIED

Nondies, who also have 42 points but are placed seventh, are away at the RFUEA ground to Kenya Harlequin, who have already qualified for the play-offs.

Leaders Kabras Sugar (69 points) and second placed defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (68 points) have already claimed the first two automatic places at the semi-finals.

The next four teams at the end of today’s matches will then engage in on-off play-offs where the winners will face Kabras Sugar and KCB in the semi-finals.

With Machine already relegated, Kenyatta University’s Blab Blad and Strathmore University Leos are candidates for the big chop.

Interestingly, the two sides face-off at Madaraka grounds in the match that will decide who gets relegated alongside Machine. Blak Blad are 10th with 18 points while the Leos are 11th with 14 points.

Blak Blad only need a one point from their duel with the Leos to stay in top flight rugby.

Victory won’t be enough for Strathmore since they must beat Blak Blad by a bonus point and hope that Blak Blad doesn’t get a bonus point.

Back to play-off battle, Mwamba will be hoping to uphold their edge against Oilers whom they beat 27-15 in the first leg.

Oilers have been on the roll, forcing a 22-22 draw against Quins before stunning Nondies and Homeboyz 30-17 and 26-24 respectively in their previous matches. Impala have no choice but to win against Kabras to guarantee a play-off spot.

Kabras Sugar crushed Impala 41-10 in the first leg in Kakamega.

Nakuru, who won the first leg 29-19 in Nakuru are still favourites against Machine but the university students will be looking to go out with honour at home.

The tussle for promotion to Kenya Cup next season hots up at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championships.