Rude welcome for Kisumu, Bulls in Kenya Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kabras Sugar welcomed back Western Bulls and Kisumu to Kenya Cup rudely, crushing them 48-11 and 89-0, respectively, in Ruaraka and Kakamega on Saturday.

Homeboyz and Impala Saracens claimed inspiring season opening victories, downing Kenya Harlequin and Nondescript 26-13 and 26-14, respectively, in a double-header at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

Mwamba literary survived at Kenyatta University’s ground where they scrapped through by a slim 34-27 victory against hosts Blak Blad.

Centre Elphas Adunga rolled out a brace of tries, touching down in each half as KCB, who scored eight tries, led 27-8 in the first half to humiliate Western Bulls. He western Kenya lads, who were making a return after two seasons, managed a try and two penalties.

Darwin Mukidza, Martin Owilah, Collins Wanjala, Oscar Simiyu, Francis Mwita and Nick Ongeri scored the bankers’ other tries. Substitute Levy Amunga made two conversion while Steve Osumba one. Winger Bailey Anyasi scored Bulls try with Eugene Asava curling over the penalties.

Kabras Sugar proved callous against Kisumu, who are making a return after five season, touching down 15 tries.

Fijian forward Timoci Sinaite landed a hat-trick of tries as Felix Ayange manage a double for Kabras, the 2015/2016 Kenya Cup champions.

Fly-half Evin Asena converted prop Thomas Odia’s try before planting over three penalties to hand Homeboyz a 16-8 lead at the break against Quins.

Full-back Eric Shikuku converted centre David Ambunya’s try for Quins points.

The Asena would again converted winger Leonard Mugaisi’s try besides adding another penalty to give the Deejays the right opening tunes to the season. Centre Patrice Agunda’s try in the second half failed to rescue Quins.

“Good start and confidence boost for the boys since Quins is a good side with a rich history,” said Homeboyz coach Jason Hector.

Nondies were the first to go on the board when second-row Brian Sinei crossed the line for fly-half Filden Sinei to convert.

Impala hit back with four tries with Kenya international flanker Elkeans Musonye contributing a brace. Winger Douglas Ochako and centre Israel Soi scored the others for Impala who led 26-7 at the break.

While Impala failed to score in the rain-drenched second half, Nondies touched down once through Steve Ortice.

Impala Saracen’s new coach Mitch Ocholla was happy that his boys put their foot on the pedal in the first half, which was good enough. “We are happy game one is done and dusted, which is a sign of good preseason but I am a bit worried that we didn't converted possession to points in the second half,” said Ocholla.

