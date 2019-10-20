alexa Morans tackle South Africa in Safari 7s final - Daily Nation
Morans tackle South Africa in Safari 7s final

Sunday October 20 2019

Kenya Morans' Johnstone Olindi evades a tackle during their Tusker Safari 7s semi-final match against Russia Academy RFUEA grounds on October 20, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • Morans, which is Kenya's second string side, gave Russia Academy little time to breath to lead 19-0 at the break before winning 24-10 in the other Cup semi
  • Siviwe Soyizwapi drilled down two tries while Davids Selvyn contributed one try as South Africa stopped Shujaa's charge for their ninth Safari Sevens title
  • Skipper Jeff Oluoch led from the front, scoring two tries as Johnstone Olindi and Vincent Onyala went for a try each to beat the Russians
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

Kenya Morans will take on three-time World Rugby Seven Series champions South Africa Blitzebokke in this year's Safari Sevens final on Sunday at the RFUEA grounds.

For many, the final came too early for them when Blitzebokke beat Kenya Shujaa 19-5 in a tense and tight semi-final match.

Morans, which is Kenya's second string side, gave Russia Academy little time to breath to lead 19-0 at the break before winning 24-10 in the other Cup semi.

Siviwe Soyizwapi drilled down two tries while Davids Selvyn contributed one try as South Africa stopped Shujaa's charge for their ninth Safari Sevens title.

Skipper Andre Amonde scored Shujaa's only try.

Skipper Jeff Oluoch led from the front, scoring two tries as Johnstone Olindi and Vincent Onyala went for a try each to beat the Russians and set the stage for their second Safari Sevens title after their 2000 exploits.

South Africa are making their maiden appearance at Safari Sevens though their second side Emerging Boks and South Africa Elite Development Programme sides have graced the event to also win.

