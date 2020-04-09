By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The Kenya Rugby Union on Thursday announced the cancellation of 2019/20 season over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement late Thursday evening, KRU secretary general, Ian Mugambi, said all league and cup competitions will not continue due to the Covid-19 crisis that has paralysed all sport. This is the first sports federation in the country to cancel its entire season over the pandemic.

KRU said the directive also affects the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship, Nationwide leagues, Enterprise and Mwamba Cups.

"The cancellation means there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the leagues, with all teams remaining in their current division," Mugambi said.

"We are in challenging times with the worldwide breakout of the novel coronavirus. This has caused untold disruption and presented us with a very challenging environment. Sporting activities have not been spared from its debilitating impact."

"This situation has affected our way of life meaning no training, rugby events or matches are feasible in the foreseen future."

Advertisement

KRU had postponed the leagues immediately the government issued a directive after Kenya registered its first case of the Covid-19 on March 13.

Both Kenya Cup and KRU Championship were due for the playoffs on March 14 with the semi-finals due March 21. The finals had been planned for April 4.

The Enterprise Cup semi-finals were set for March 28 with the final scheduled for April 18.

Kabras Sugar had topped Kenya Cup's regular season with 74 points followed by defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank on 71.

Homeboyz were to meet Menengai Oilers in the play-off with the winners getting to meet KCB in the semi-finals while Kabras Sugar were to await the winners between Impala Saracens and Mwamba.

Strathmore Leos had topped the KRU Championship unbeaten with 76 points followed by Masinde Muliro University with 67 points. The Leos were to face the winner between Northern Suburbs and United States International University in one of the semi-finals.

Masinde Muliro would have met the winner between Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi and Egerton Wasps.

Mugambi noted that KRU Board is particularly aware of the impact on clubs, sponsors and fans with the potential to be promoted or win competitions.

"This decision is not intended to in any way diminish the games that have already taken place or the efforts of everyone involved. A range of options were explored, as far as possible and a broad consensus was reached across the game as to the most appropriate outcome. But in the end, we have had to make the decision to ensure we play our part in safeguarding lives."