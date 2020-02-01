Kenya 7s fall to Fiji, Wales in Sydney

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens launched their Sydney Sevens campaign on a wrong footing losing to Fiji and Wales at the Bankwest Stadium, Australia on Saturday.

Fiji hit Kenya 28-14 in the opening match before the Welsh staged a stunning comeback to beat Shujaa 26-21.

Against Fifji, the Kenyans were off the blocks swiftly when Collin Injera converted his own try. But the Fijians cancelled it with two tries from Aminiasi Tuimaba and Valimoni Botitu as Napolioni Bolaca added the extras to take a 14-7 lead at the break.

Josua Vukurunabili stretched the Fijians lead with a try as Tuimaba completed his double. Waisea Nacuqu was sure with his boot to firmly put Kenya at the backfoot 28-7.

Johnstone Olindi's try that Daniel Taabu converted failed to rescue Paul Feeney's side in the Pool "A" opening duel.

Cape Town Sevens winners New Zealand dismantled Wales 54-5 in the other Pool "A" duel.

The last Pool's matches will take place on Sunday morning.

Fiji will wrap up against Wales at 5:19am with Kenya taking on All Blacks at 5:41am.