Kenya Sevens fall to Japan in Hong Kong

Kenya Sevens on Sunday lost 21-12 to Japan in the Hong Kong Sevens Challenge Trophy semi-final.

The result saw Shujaa bow out of the tournament having picked up five points that brings their total to 23 points.

Japan went first on the scoreboard after sending the ball wide to find Kazushi Hano who stepped his defender to land his side’s first score with the conversion splitting the posts successfully.

Augustine Lugonzo narrowed the gap as he went through Japan’s defence off a scrum and dived over the whitewash for a 7-5 score at the breather. Japan landed two quick tries from the restart through Katsuyuki Sakai and Taisei Hayashi, both conversions went wide.

Off a breakdown, Bush Mwale’s switch pass to Onyala resulted in Shujaa’s second try and Taabu’s conversion brought the scores to 21-12.

Shujaa made several visits to the opponents half but the Japanese defence was too strong, they held on to the 21-12 score line to the end.