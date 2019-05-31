Kenya Sevens fight for survival in Paris

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens, a regular core team at the World Rugby Sevens Series since 2004, are staring relegation in the face as the 2018/2019 season draws to a close in Paris this weekend.

Kenya face London Sevens losing finalist Australia from 1.06pm Saturday in a Pool “B” fixture before taking on South Africa, winners of Canada and Singapore Sevens at 4.10pm.

Kenya will then wrap up their day one action against ex-World champions Wales from 7.36pm at Stade Jean-Bouin.

Kenya, Wales and Japan are battling relegation as we head into the 10th and final leg of their Series what with only five points separating the three teams.

Wales are placed 13th with 30 points followed by Kenya with 27 and Japan, who occupy the relegation slot with 25 points.

Only one team will be relegated with newly promoted Ireland, who lost to New Zealand 35-14 in the final for fifth place in London last weekend, claiming the spot.

Kenya must now finish above Japan or Wales to avoid relegation.

It goes without saying that Kenya is bound to lose heavily in terms of the support from World Rugby and sponsorship from the corporates across the board if the team drops.

Standards of game affected

She standards of the game will be affected with the team not taking part in all the 10 legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The team that first featured in the World Rugby Series for the first time in 1999 will only be invited for two events in the Series — Dubai and South Africa-since the Hong Kong Sevens second tier tournament is used as a qualifier for the Series.

All the core sides in the World Rugby Series get air travel and accommodation funding from World Rugby and that will end with relegation. World Rugby spends close to Sh\30 million in a season on air travel and accommodation on the team.

Kenya Sevens has been a brand that Kenya Rugby Union has used to attract sponsorship to fund the game.

Corporates like East African Breweries, Virgin Atlantic, Kenya Airways, SportPesa and Bidco Oil Refineries came into rugby through Kenya Sevens owing to its visibility.

KRU director of squads Ray Olendo sad that they are praying and hoping for the best. “We have talked to the players and they understands the task ahead,” said Olendo.