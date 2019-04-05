Kenya 7s lose to Fiji again in Hong Kong

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya launched their Hong Kong Sevens campaign on a wrong footing after falling 22-7 to defending champions Fiji at the National Stadium on Friday.

A second half try by skipper Jeff Oluoch failed to spur Kenya Sevens, who trailed 17-0 at the break as they conceded four tries in their Pool “C” duel.

Aminiasi Tuimaba opened the charts for the Cape Town and Hamilton Sevens champions with a try before Vilimoni Botitu and Jerry Tuwai also crossed the line each to led 17-0 at the break.

It was thereafter that Oluoch went for the far corner for Kenya who improved greatly in the second half.

However, substitute Alasio Naduva finished it off a brilliant tam move for Fiji, who are placed third in the Series with 101 points.

Kenya, who have now lost to Fiji four times this season, also fell to the Pacific islanders in last year’s Hong Kong Sevens final 24-12.

Kenya had met the Fijians thrice before Hong Kong, losing in all occasions in the preliminary round, 43-12 in Dubai, 38-7 in Cape Town and 36-12 in Canada.