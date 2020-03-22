Kenya Sevens set to resume training

By GEOFFREY ANENE

More by this Author

Kenya Sevens players are expected back in training on Wednesday after completing a 14-day mandatory quarantine for the deadly coronavirus, which has thrown the world into disarray.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Shamiah confirmed that Shujaa have completed one week in quarantine. “The whole squad (Kenya Sevens) is in quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. One week is now over. We should be back next Wednesday.”

During the quarantine, Shamiah says Kenya Sevens players have been advised to keep hydrated and do lots of body weight training and stretches to keep fit. He added: “I also urge them to eat right and maintain their playing weight and keep safe.”

Shujaa travelled to the USA on February 23 for the fifth and sixth legs of the 2019-2020 World Rugby Sevens Series. Kenya took part in Los Angeles Sevens on February 29 and March 1 before crossing borders into Canada for the Vancouver Sevens on March 7-8.

Paul Feeney’s charges returned home on March 10, before the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed directed on March 16 that all national teams that returned into the country in the last 14 days to immediately self-quarantine.

Apart from Shujaa, which occupies 12th spot after dropping one place in the Series, national women football team Harambee Starlets, three canoeists, three wrestlers and the Davis Cup men’s tennis team are supposed to self-quarantine after visiting Turkey, France, Morocco and Indonesia during that period, respectively.

Advertisement