Kenya Sevens continue to confound expectant followers

Questions have been raised on the state of Kenya Sevens as the team continues to wobble and flop in the 2019-2020 World Rugby Sevens Series despite the return of all the key players.

Kenya lost to Scotland in sudden death 29-24 on Sunday night to finish 14th and collect three points from Los Angeles Sevens as the Series hit its midway point.

Kenya had lost to Samoa 28-19 in the quarter-finals for ninth place before beating Wales 29-5 in the semi-final for 13th place.

On day one, Kenya crashed 31-5 to South Africa, recovered to edge out Ireland 29-19 before losing to Canada 24-0 in Pool “B” matches at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Kenya stayed 11th in the Series standing with 29 points, 11 behind 10th placed Canada, who will be looking forward to widening the gap when they host the next round in Vancouver.

There were high hopes of the Kenya performing well this season after a near disastrous 2018-2019 where the team dangerously flirted with relegation.

Kenya got a new coach, World Cup-winning Paul Feeney of New Zealand in September just one month before last year’s Safari Sevens where Kenya’s second side Morans stunned South Africa 19-14 to lift the title.

With a coach, who won the World Cup with Fiji in 2005 on board, there was heightened expectations that this season would be a turning point. Senior players who had boycotted the previous season over pay cuts were back on board.

Players like Collins Injera, who later injured his shoulder during the Safari Sevens, William Ambaka, Nelson Oyoo, Billy Odhiambo, Dan Sikuta and Eden Agero were all now available for selection.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) with support from Kenya Breweries Limited among other sponsors have been able to sort out the thorny issues of players’ salaries and all seems fine.

However, Feeney seems to be struggling to find the winning formula with his charges blowing hot and cold. The coach has been trying out different formation with a high turnover of players in every leg.

Injera, who is a finisher is slotted to a playmaking role as a scrum-half/fly-half. Odhiambo and Ambaka, who used to burst through defence like a hot knife on butter, are a pale shadow of their former selves and can barely sprint end to end.

Kenya players simply can’t tackle, defend or attack with flair. The agility, ability, hunger and passion seem to have waned. The team is now at the wrong end of the standings.

Even with Feeney indicating that he is building for Tokyo Olympics, the evidence so far shows a Japan outing would be lacklustre.

The only good performance came in Cape Town where the team reached the quarter-finals.

Kenya finished 13th in Dubai, winning only one match against Scotland in the play-off for 13th. They finished eighth in Hamilton.

Kenya will face New Zealand, winners in Cape Town and Hamilton, Ireland and Spain in Pool “C” at the Vancouver Sevens this weekend.